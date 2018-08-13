California high court sides with police in case over chases

FILE--In this May 14, 2017, file photo, a Los Angeles police investigator stands at the scene of a fiery crash after a high speed chase that killed two stolen-car suspects in Los Angeles. The California Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit that could have made it easier to hold police liable for crashes during pursuits. The court ruled unanimously on Monday that law enforcement agencies in the state are protected from lawsuits in those cases even if every officer has not attested to having read the agency’s pursuit policy. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file) Reed Saxon AP