Collins’ exit prompts GOP scramble, ballot questions

In this Aug. 9, 2018 photo, provided by Nate McMurray for Congress, Nate McMurray, the Democrat who is running in the 27th Congressional District, speaks to supporters in Rochester, N.Y., the day after his opponent, U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins, R-N.Y., was arrested on insider trading charges. On Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, Collins said he would end his re-election bid, while McMurray called on Collins to resign. (Nate McMurray for Congress via AP) AP