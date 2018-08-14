Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy’s mother. Authorities were waiting to learn if human remains found at a disheveled living compound were those of Wahhaj’s missing son. Authorities also allege Wahhaj was conducting weapons training with assault rifles at the compound near the Colorado border where they say they found 11 hungry children living in filthy conditions in a raid Friday. Morgan Lee AP Photo