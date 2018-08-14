North Dakota recreational pot measure approved for ballot

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, different types of marijuana are displayed at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote later this year. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says proponents submitted more than enough valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot. Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana failed on a petition drive in 2016. Mathew Sumner, File AP Photo