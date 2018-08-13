Business

Maine voters can now request absentee ballots online

The Associated Press

August 13, 2018 08:38 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for this November's election online.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said Thursday voters can vote by absentee ballot through mail or in-person at their town hall.

Mainers will elect a new governor to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Voters will also elect two U.S. senators, two representatives to Congress, state lawmakers and certain county officers.

The ballot will include a referendum question asking voters if they want to create a new tax on individual and family income above $128,400 to fund a universal home care program. The program would offer universal home care to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities regardless of income.

Voters could also approve $200 million in bonds for various infrastructure projects.

