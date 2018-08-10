Secretly handmade for CIA: Pottery from Poland

In this undated photo made available on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 by the Boleslawiec Artistic Handicrafts Cooperative, pieces of unique hand-painted pottery with the CIA logo recently made for the U.S. intelligence agency by the renowned Polish stoneware cooperative. It was secret handiwork done for the CIA by experts in Poland: painted tableware with the intelligence agency’s logo. Helena Smolenska, the head of the cooperative in Boleslawiec, in southern Poland, which made the unique set, said the hardest bit was to get the CIA logo on the pottery to be the right design and the right color to match the set’s blue floral design. (Boleslawiec Artistic Handicrafts Cooperative via AP)