Sioux Falls mayor proposes $260M for sewer system upgrades

Sioux Falls officials are preparing to make the largest infrastructure investment in the city's history to meet the demand being put on the sewer system from population growth.
The Argus Leader reports that Mayor Paul TenHaken wants to dedicate more than $260 million to water reclamation infrastructure over five years. The move could increase sewer rates for Sioux Falls residents.
The mayor proposes updating the water treatment facility and repairing aging sewer pipes. The city's Public Works Department has expressed concern that the existing facility could max out soon due to population surges.
Department Director Mark Cotter says the city plans to use low-interest loans from the state to pay for the improvements. The loans would be paid down with revenue from sewer customers.
TenHaken says economic development and population growth cannot happen without the investment.
