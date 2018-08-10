Utah State president’s salary to increase next school year

The president of Utah State University will see a salary increase next year.
The Herald Journal reports that Noelle Cockett will make $424,000 during the 2018-19 school year. That's a seven percent increase over her predecessor Stan Albrecht's pay when he retired in 2017.
The salary increased after lawmakers approved a pay hike for all Utah State employees, as well as an increase the Utah Board of Regents approved to bring the salary in line with other institutions.
Utah's higher education commissioner Dave Buhler says the state reviews presidents' salaries every year to stay competitive in attracting the best administrators.
Cockett also gets an $7,695 annual automobile allowance and lives in Utah State's presidential residence.
