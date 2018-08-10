Wichita teachers get new contract and nearly 4 percent raise

By
Wichita gets nearly $1 million grant for school security

The Associated Press

August 10, 2018 08:17 AM

WICHITA, Kan.

The Wichita school district plans to use a nearly $1 million grant to improve security at its schools this year.

The improvements will include upgrading classroom doors that can lock from inside, adding cameras, and buying more metal detectors.

The Wichita Eagle reports a state grant earmarked for school security will finance many of the improvements.

Terri Moses, Wichita’s director of safety services, says other improvements include adding defibrillators in every district building.

Moses says the district will buy eight metal detectors but there currently are no plans to place them permanently or regularly search students as they enter buildings.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the school year.

Beginning this fall, Kansas schools will be required to conduct nine crisis drills each year.

