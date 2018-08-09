Senate, governor nominees at Tennessee Farm Bureau event

Fresh off primary victories, several Tennessee statewide candidates have given an outline of their positions during the annual Tennessee Farm Bureau Presidents Conference.
Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen are running for the Senate seat being vacated by Bob Corker. They talked Thursday about their plans if elected.
WTVF-TV reports Bredesen said he would do what he determines to be best for residents of Tennessee, not for Democrats or Republicans or any president.
Blackburn says the Senate needs change, and she says she has been a good leader for change.
Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean, who are running for governor, also spoke during the event, which concludes Friday.
Comments