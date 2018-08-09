Oklahoma to audit alleged overpayments to county officials

An Oklahoma official says a special state investigative audit has been requested into allegations that elected officials in Grady County have been overpaid for years.
The Oklahoman reports that Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks on Wednesday authorized state auditors to examine the salaries of all county employees.
Hicks says the three county commissioners, sheriff, treasurer, county clerk, court clerk and assessor may have been overpaid a total of $20,000 per year.
Grady County Commission Chairman Windle Hardy says the allegations are a shock.
Hicks says he's unsure if the overpayments were intentional or a miscalculation. He says he'll determine if a criminal inquiry is necessary after the audit is completed.
Hicks says the County Excise Board on Tuesday reduced the eight elected officials' salaries from about $80,000 annually to about $60,000 annually.
