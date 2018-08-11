Idaho’s first Latino judge: ‘I contribute my grain of sand’

In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 photo, Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Sergio Gutierrez discusses his upcoming retirement during an interview in his office at the Idaho Supreme Court building in downtown Boise, Idaho. Gutierrez led a major, decades long initiative to improve the quality of court interpreters in Idaho, in the name of ensuring access to justice for all; and he co-chaired a push to enhance judicial recruitment in the state that’s led to broader and more diverse pools of candidates for Idaho judgeships - including this year, for the first time, a pool of candidates for an opening on the Idaho Supreme Court that includes more women than men. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP) Brian Myrick AP