Romney calls for early detection, logging to stop wildfires

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign event in American Fork, Utah. Romney is calling for a high-tech early detection system and more logging to prevent wildfires ravaging the U.S. West. The U.S. Senate candidate in Utah said in an essay Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, the government can do more to prevent fires there and other places like California, which is fighting its largest wildfire in state history. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Rick Bowmer AP