Republicans question Mitchell’s 19 percent salary increase

Democratic candidate for governor Mahlon Mitchell's 19 percent salary increase as head of the state firefighters union is raising questions from Republicans.
The Wisconsin Republican Party on Wednesday called for Mitchell to explain the 2017 pay raise, a critical audit of the union and a $38,000 payment to a former union worker.
Mitchell is one of eight Democrats running for governor, with the winner Tuesday advancing to face Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Mitchell's campaign spokeswoman Kirsten Allen says the fact that Republicans are coming after Mitchell just days before the vote shows that Walker is "clearly afraid of Mahlon and the coalition we've built behind a campaign focused on Wisconsin rising together."
Mitchell was paid $115,080 by the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin last year to serve as its president.
