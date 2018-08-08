S Carolina Democratic governor hopeful bashes tariffs, Trump

The Democratic candidate for governor in South Carolina wants to take on the Republican incumbent about job losses and President Donald Trump's tariffs.
State Rep. James Smith plans to talk to reporters Wednesday afternoon from the parking lot of a closed Walmart in Fairfield County.
Element TV Company announced Monday it was laying off 126 employees from its Fairfield County plant because of increased costs after Trump ordered a 25 percent tariff on Chinese products, including key television components the company uses.
Gov. Henry McMaster has been an enthusiastic supporter of Trump and the president campaigned for him the night before he won the Republican runoff in June.
Attacking Trump could be a risky strategy for Smith. The president won 55 percent of the vote in 2016 in South Carolina.
