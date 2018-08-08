New law may force small businesses to reveal data practices

In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, photo Russell Benoit, of Dartmouth, Mass., marketing manager for AVTECH Software, stands behind the door of a server cabinet in the company’s data center in Warren, R.I. AVTECH Software, which makes software to control building environmental issues, is preparing for what some say is the wave of the future: laws requiring businesses to be up-front with customers about how they use personal information. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne AP