State to provide low-cost power to 22 businesses and groups

New York state will provide low-cost electricity to 22 businesses, non-profits and other organizations around the state in exchange for promises to create or retain jobs.
The power is awarded through a state program known as Recharge NY, which uses low-cost hydropower as an economic development incentive.
More than 700 businesses and non-profit organizations are enrolled in the program.
The groups announced on Tuesday include an industrial computing company in Utica, a Kraft Heinz Foods Company facility in Lewis County, a historic theater in western New York and an organic food producer in Orange County and an Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island.
State officials say the power comes from the state's Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin Roosevelt power plants.
