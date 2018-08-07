The Latest: Najib pleads not guilty to money laundering

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, arrives at High Court of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Najib will face a new charge of money laundering over a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at a state investment fund, the anti-corruption agency said. Najib in July pleaded not guilty to abuse of power and three counts of criminal breach of trust, just two months after the scandal led to his stunning election defeat. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun) Yam G-Jun AP