Articles of impeachment addressed by West Virginia committee

A list of articles of impeachment approved and rejected by the West Virginia House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, including the justices involved and the allegations against them.
APPROVED
Article 1: Robin Davis and Margaret Workman, signed documents in their roles as chief justices allowing for senior status judges to be overpaid in violation of state law.
Article 2: Davis, Workman, Allen Loughry and Beth Walker, abusing their authority by failing to control office expenses, including renovations, and not maintaining policies over matters such as state vehicles, working lunches and the use of office computers at home.
Article 3: Loughry, keeping a state-owned Cass Gilbert desk at his residence.
Article 4: Loughry, using state-owned computers in his residence.
Article 5: Loughry is charged with using state-owned vehicles for personal use, including over holidays.
Article 6: Loughry, preparing an administrative order authorizing senior status judges be paid in excess of allowed wages.
Article 7: Loughry, $363,000 in spending on office renovations.
Article 8: Walker, $131,000 in spending on office renovations.
Article 10: Davis, $500,000 in spending on office renovations.
Article 11: Davis, allowing senior status judges to be paid in excess of allowed wages.
Article 12: Workman, $111,000 in spending on office renovations.
Article 14: Workman, authorizing senior status judges to be paid in excess of allowed wages while she was chief justice.
Article 15: Loughry, lying to the House Finance Committee members about his involvement in his office renovations.
Article 16: Loughry, using state money to frame personal items at his office.
REJECTED:
Article 9: Walker, paying for an outside counsel to write a 2017 opinion.
Article 13: Workman, hiring a contracted IT employee who previously worked on her campaign.
