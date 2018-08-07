Smith, Housley and primary challengers meet at farm forum

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and the Republicans and fellow Democrats angling for her seat are trying to win support from farmers and their parties.
Smith and the four other candidates running to finish former Sen. Al Franken's term ending in 2020 all met Tuesday in a forum at FarmFest in Redwood Falls, Minn. The debate also featured Republican front runner and state Sen. Karin Housley and GOP challenger Bob Anderson. Joining Smith on the Democratic side were Richard Painter and Nick Leonard.
The Star Tribune reports that Smith repeatedly invoked her work on the farm bill currently stuck in Congress amid partisan disputes over food stamps. Housley drew upon her roots growing up on a dairy farm, saying reducing regulations on water and health care could improve farmers' livelihood.
