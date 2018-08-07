More than 700,000 foreigners overstayed visas last year

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo visa applicants wait to enter the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China. The U.S. Homeland Security Department says more than 700,000 foreigners who were supposed to leave the country during a recent 12-month period overstayed their visas. The department said in annual report Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, that there were 701,900 overstays from October 2016 through September 2017 among visitors who arrived by plane or ship. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Ng Han Guan AP