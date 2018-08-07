Man pleads guilty to taking $1.9M from North Carolina school

Prosecutors say a man has pleaded guilty after they say he created a fake company and posed as a construction company worker to steal almost $2 million from a North Carolina university.
The U.S. Department of Justice says Ho Shin Lee of Los Angeles pleaded guilty in federal court to money laundering.
Prosecutors said Lee opened a bank account in 2016 in the name of a company of which he claimed to be president and sole account holder. That year, Appalachian State University awarded a contract to erect a new health sciences building.
A school employee received a fraudulent e-mail with instructions to change previously submitted banking information to Lee's new bank account. It's believed he transferred the $1.9 million to conceal it.
Lee pleaded guilty last Thursday.
