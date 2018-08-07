County to appeal ruling in lawsuit over Joe Arpaio’s patrols

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives at the Arizona Secretary of State’s office in Phoenix, to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake. County officials in metro Phoenix voted recently to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling that concluded the county is liable for Arpaio’s actions in cracking down on immigrants during traffic stops. The county’s top prosecutor says the goal is to correct decisions that misapplied laws over which government agencies are the proper targets in lawsuits. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Matt York AP