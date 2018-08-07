Denver police searching for missing 7-year-old boy

Denver police are searching a neighborhood for a 7-year-old boy missing since Monday afternoon.
Police, who are getting help from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, stopped drivers and looked in car trunks and campers Tuesday for 7-year-old Jordan Vong.
Police spokeswoman Marika (MAHR'-ih-kah) Putnum says police are considering "every angle" in the search for him. She urged residents to look in their backyards and check sheds and other places where a 3-foot-7 boy might be able to hide.
He was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
An Amber Alert hasn't been issued for the boy because police say not all the criteria for an alert has been met.
