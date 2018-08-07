Funerals held for 3 Russian journalists killed in Africa

A woman holds a portrait of journalist Alexander Rastorguyev, who was killed in the Central African Republic (CAR), during funeral ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Three Russian journalists had been working on an investigation into Russian private military contractors and the mining industries in CAR, their editor said, when they were ambushed and killed outside the town of Sibut in CAR. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Pavel Golovkin AP