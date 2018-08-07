Waterloo City Council rejects plan to bill for emergencies

Waterloo Fire Rescue's proposal to bill insurance companies for its emergency response costs has been rejected.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that city council members voted 5-2 Monday against the plan that would seek payments for the city's manpower and equipment costs when responding to car accidents, fires and other emergency calls.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs says the plan is "just not politically acceptable right now." He says he didn't speak to anyone in his ward who was in favor of the plan.
The department's proposal wouldn't have billed victims directly and wouldn't have sought payment when insurance didn't cover the fees.
But several residents still voiced objections to the plan before the vote, noting that they already pay taxes for public safety services.
