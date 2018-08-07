Insurer to provide aid to employees losing jobs in Lincoln

A Nationwide Insurance spokesman says the company intends to provide career management resources and other aid to employees who will be losing their jobs in Lincoln.
Nationwide spokesman Eric Hardgrove said Tuesday that the company announced in 2015 plans to close the Allied Insurance office by the end of 2018. The closing is part of the company's long-term strategy for service, claims and sales office locations.
Nationwide and Allied combined once employed more than 700 people in Lincoln in several locations. Allied Insurance has been in Lincoln since 1965. Nationwide bought the company in 1998.
Hardgrove says about 90 people still work at the Allied office and says some will continue to work for the company from home after the office closes for good.
Comments