Atlanta buys old railroad land for $6M in Beltline expansion

Officials say the city of Atlanta has spent more than $6 million to buy a stretch of old railroad that will provide land for the Beltline project.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the city and Atlanta BeltLine Inc. announced Monday the purchase of the nearly 2 miles (3 kilometers) of land from CSX Corp. Atlanta and the Beltline say in a statement that the $6.3 million used came from a sales tax approved by voters in 2016 for special local transportation projects.
The statement says CSX will be removing the rails over the next six months. It says the Beltline will evaluate converting the corridor to an interim trail.
The Beltline is a network of parks and trails on a more than 20-mile (35-kilometer) former railroad corridor circling Atlanta's intown neighborhoods.
Comments