Icahn warns Cigna investors of dangers in Exp-Scripts deal

FILE - In this March 16, 2010, file photo, financier Carl Icahn poses for photos upon arriving for the annual New York City Police Foundation Gala in New York. Icahn is urging Cigna shareholders to vote against the health insurer’s attempted multi-billion dollar takeover of Express Scripts. In a letter Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Icahn warned that Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit manager, faces intense competition from Amazon, regulatory risks and could lose the business of other health insurers that won’t want to deal with a company owned by a rival. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File) Henny Ray Abrams AP