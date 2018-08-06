Government seeks to overturn AT&T-Time Warner merger ruling

FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, the logos for Time Warner and AT&T appear above alternate trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Trump Justice Department says it proved that AT&T’s mega-merger with Time Warner will hurt competition, and the judge who allowed the takeover was clearly wrong to conclude consumers wouldn’t be harmed. The government’s argument came in its brief filed Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, with a federal appeals court. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP