Crumbling foundations a go-to issue for political candidates

Homeowner Tim Hein stands in his basement, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Willington, Conn., talking about how his foundation is cracking and crumbling due to the presence of an iron sulfide mineral in the concrete. A steady stream of political candidates has visited Heim’s home prior to this year’s election, promising they’re the ones who can finally help the affected homeowners find a way to cover the massive cost of fixing their homes. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh) Susan Haigh AP