Federal inspectors visit South Dakota reservation hospital

The emergency department at the Indian Health Service hospital on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation is under scrutiny again.
The Argus Leader reports that federal inspectors from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services surveyed the hospital in late July.
Tribal leaders say they've lost hope of turning things around after two years with little progress.
The Indian Health Service shuttered the hospital's emergency room in 2016. Inspectors in 2015 found that employees hand-washed surgical instruments when a sterilizer broke, didn't communicate that a patient had an untreated case of Tuberculosis and failed to monitor a patient who delivered a baby prematurely on a bathroom floor.
Indian Health Service officials worked to improve care at the facility and later reopened the emergency department, but closed the hospital's surgical and obstetrics and gynecology units.
