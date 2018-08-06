Texas sales tax holiday begins Friday, runs through Sunday

Texas shoppers will get a tax break later this week as children prepare to return to school.
The Texas comptroller's office says the annual tax-free weekend , for a number of school-related items, begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
The Texas law exempts most clothing, footwear and school supplies priced less than $100 from sales and use taxes for the weekend. The sales tax holiday applies to purchases from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in the state. Layaways are eligible.
Officials say the tax break could save buyers about $8 on every $100 spent.
Some purchases are not eligible for the tax break, including jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, wallets, watches and similar items.
The Texas tax break weekend began in 1999.
