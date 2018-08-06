Convicted Russian hacker Anikeyev released from prison

FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, July 6, 2017, Shaltai-Boltai (Humpty-Dumpty) hacker group leader Vladimir Anikeyev is seen in a cage in a court room in Moscow, Russia. The leader of a hacker group that has targeted prominent Russian officials has been released from prison. Anikeyev, who headed Shaltai-Boltai (Humpty-Dumpty) hacker group, was sentenced to two years in prison a year ago. His lawyer said Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 that Anikeyev was set free in line with a new law equating one days spent in pre-trial detention to 1 and a half days in prison. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File) Ivan Sekretarev AP