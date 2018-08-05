No love? Millions on the line in spat over ‘I Love NY’ signs

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, a truck passes a sign proclaiming “I Love New York” and marketing other state attractions on the New York State Thruway in Utica, N.Y. The 500-plus tourism signs the Cuomo administration has installed along expressways from Long Island to Buffalo are at the center of a years-long spat between the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The agency says the signs pose a potential distraction to drivers traveling at high speeds and has told the state to remove them by Sept. 30 or lose $14 million in federal highway funding. No signs have been removed so far. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File) Mike Groll AP