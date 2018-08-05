FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, a truck passes a sign proclaiming “I Love New York” and marketing other state attractions on the New York State Thruway in Utica, N.Y. The 500-plus tourism signs the Cuomo administration has installed along expressways from Long Island to Buffalo are at the center of a years-long spat between the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The agency says the signs pose a potential distraction to drivers traveling at high speeds and has told the state to remove them by Sept. 30 or lose $14 million in federal highway funding. No signs have been removed so far. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
No love? Millions on the line in spat over ‘I Love NY’ signs

By CHRIS CAROLA Associated Press

August 05, 2018 10:33 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The 500-plus 'I Love NY' highway signs at the center of a spat between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and federal transportation officials are going nowhere fast.

The Federal Highway Administration says the signs arrayed in groups along the state's highways have to be removed because they contain too much information and could be distracting. The Cuomo administration said earlier this year that the signs would come down. But, to date, no signs have been removed, despite the threat by the federal agency to withhold $14 million in transportation funding if they aren't gone by Sept. 30.

Cuomo's critics say the Democrat wasted taxpayer dollars on the $8 million project. The governor has said the signs have helped boost the state's $100 billion tourism industry.

