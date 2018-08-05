Bodies of 3 Russian journalists killed in Africa return home

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2011, Russian documentary filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev poses for a photo in Moscow, Russia . Three Russian journalists were killed in an ambush outside the town of Sibut in Central African Republic, officials in both countries said Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The Russian Foreign Ministry identified the slain journalists as Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal. (AP Photo/Alexei Maishev) Alexei Maishev AP