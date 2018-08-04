Election crackdown runs into speed-tweeting human ‘bots’

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Facebook and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of interfering in the 2016 election. They have been flagged as “bots,” or robot-like automated accounts, because they tweet prolifically. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File) Andrew Harnik AP