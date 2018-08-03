3 years after Colorado mine spill, victims awaiting payment

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2015, file photo, wastewater flows through a retention pond built to contain and remove heavy metals from the Gold King Mine outside Silverton, Colo. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accidentally triggered a spill of 3 million gallons of wastewater from the mine. The Obama administration said it could not legally repay any of the claims for damage from the spill, but the Trump administration promised last year to reconsider. As of Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, no claims had been paid, but the agency said it is continuing to review them. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, fie) Brennan Linsley AP