US appeals court upholds California bullet stamping law

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, empty bullet casings sit in a container at the National Armory gun store and gun range in Pompano Beach, Fla. A U.S. appeals court has upheld a California law that requires new models of semi-automatic handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings to help solve crimes. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 said the stamping requirement and two measures intended to make guns safer did not violate the 2nd Amendment. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo