Lawsuit says state misused part of $2M federal grant

A worker for the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families says his bosses misused part of a $2 million federal grant and retaliated against him for speaking out against it.
The Providence Journal reports Maxim Fetissenko filed a lawsuit this week against current and former department leaders and the state.
Fetissenko worked as a project director for a program to recruit foster parents. He says department leaders used grant money to pay a colleague even after she left the program, and altered his paperwork to hide it.
He says his bosses threatened to fire him for raising objections.
Department spokeswoman Kerri White declined to comment Thursday.
