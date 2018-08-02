Judge: US must weigh cutbacks in top coal region by late ’19

FILE--In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo, a shovel loads haulers with coal at Cloud Peak Energy’s Antelope Mine north of Douglas, Wyo. A federal judge in Montana has given the Trump administration until late 2019 to analyze reduced mining in the nation’s most productive coal fields as a way to fight climate change. (AP Photo/Casper Star-Tribune, Ryan Dorgan, file) Ryan Dorgan AP