California Supreme Court rejects San Diego pension cuts

In a win for public employee unions, the California Supreme Court has rejected a ballot measure in San Diego that cut retirement benefits for city workers.
The court ruled unanimously on Thursday that then-San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders should have met with a union for city workers before the city placed the measure before voters in 2012.
State law requires government officials to confer in good faith with public employee unions about wages and other terms of employment. San Diego argued that the pension measure was sponsored by citizens, so it was exempt from the meet and confer requirement.
The Supreme Court said Sanders played a major role in promoting the measure.
Gerry Braun, chief of staff for the San Diego city attorney, said the office was reviewing the ruling.
Comments