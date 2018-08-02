Gov. Dannel P. Malloy: Sports betting agreement is possible

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says "it's possible" he can reach an agreement on legalizing sports betting for Connecticut lawmakers to consider in a special legislative session.
The Democrat made the remarks Thursday after updating legislative leaders about discussions with the state's two federally recognized tribes and other gambling entities recent weeks.
A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting. But unlike many other states, Connecticut must be careful not to legalize something that could risk a revenue-sharing agreement it has with the tribes, who operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. Both currently have exclusive rights to certain forms of gambling.
Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says the likelihood of a special session depends on the end result of Malloy's discussions.
