Group will sue New Hampshire hatchery for pollution

An environmental group plans to file a federal lawsuit against New Hampshire's largest hatchery over allegations that runoff from the facility is polluting nearby rivers and lakes.
The Conservation Law Foundation announced Thursday that it sent a notice to sue to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Departments and its commissioners over discharges from the Powder Mill Fish Hatchery in New Durham.
It alleges that hatchery wastewater over the past several years has caused "significant water quality violations" in the Merrymeeting River and nearby waterways, including cyanobacteria blooms that harms public health and impacts recreational activities.
The hatchery is one of the state's largest and raises several fish species. The foundation alleges that the hatchery has released phosphorous, nitrogen and other pollutants in violation of the federal Clean Water Act.
