Resorts casino, Stars Group to join for sports betting in NJ

This April 15, 2015 photo shows Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City N.J. demonstrating a tabletop internet gambling console at his casino. On Aug. 2, 2018, Resorts announced its second online sports betting deal in as many days. The casino has partnered with DraftKings and The Stars Group to offer sports betting, and is the first to be approved for online and mobile sports betting in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Wayne Parry AP