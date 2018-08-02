No torture sign on bodies of Russian reporters killed in CAR

Flowers are placed by portraits of slain journalists Alexander Rastorguyev, Kirill Radchenko and Orkhan Dzhemal, at the Russian journalists Union building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Russian journalists who were killed in the Central African Republic had been working on an investigation into Russian private military contractors and the mining industries there, their editor said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Pavel Golovkin AP