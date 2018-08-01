Advocates say immigrant child died after leaving ICE custody

FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas has inflamed the debate over the detention of immigrant families. The American Immigration Lawyers Association said Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, that it had learned of the death of a child shortly after the child and parent left the ICE family detention center at Dilley. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Eric Gay AP