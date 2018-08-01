Silicon Valley city backs off tax idea after Apple pushback

This Nov. 17, 2017 file photo shows an exterior view of the Apple Park Visitor Center during its grand opening in Cupertino, Calif. A Silicon Valley city council has backed off a ballot measure levying a per-employee tax on companies after pushback from the city’s largest employer, Apple. The Mercury News of San Jose reports that the Cupertino City Council on Tuesday, July 30, 2018, voted to wait until 2020 to put the issue to voters. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File) Eric Risberg AP