Montana officials meet with providers on restoring funding

Gov. Steve Bullock's budget director and health director are meeting with health and human service providers as they decide where to restore millions of dollars in funding that had been cut to fill a budget shortfall.
The meeting with providers is happening Wednesday, a month before Bullock's administration decides how to allocate its portion of the $45 million going back to agencies under the governor's control because of higher-than-expected revenues.
That money will be divided among 21 state agencies identified during last fall's special legislative session.
The Office of Public Instruction, which is not under the governor's control, will receive $1.1 million. Spokesman Dylan Klapmeier says that's a small amount compared to the nearly $31 million cut by the agency.
That $1.1 million will go toward special education, career and technical programs and to fill vacancies.
