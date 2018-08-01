New Jersey officials launch 6 lawsuits over pollution

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, center, greets Jasim Jackson, 9, after a news conference announcing pollution lawsuits filed by the state, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Grewal said it’s the largest single-day action the state has taken in at least a decade and the first new natural resources damages case since 2008. Grewal didn’t have an estimate for what the state might recover financially but said the cases could take a long time to prosecute. The cases include two sites in Newark, two in Woodbridge and one each in Atlantic City and Warren County. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez AP